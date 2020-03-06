Janelle Monae Time Travels Into a Slavery Nightmare in ‘Antebellum’ Trailer

Janelle Monae is coping with a time-traveling nightmare of slavery in Lionsgate’s newest trailer for the horror movie “Antebellum.”

Within the footage launched Thursday, Monae portrays modern-day creator Veronica Henley, proven explaining how ladies are the long run: “We’re anticipated to be seen, not heard. However we’re the long run. Our time is now.”

However all of the sudden, she’s being transported again into the 19th Century as a slave in the Southern United States to come back face-to-face together with her ancestors. The trailer’s tagline asks: “What if destiny selected you to save lots of us from our previous?”

“Antebellum” comes from the producers of “Get Out” and “Us” and is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, also called the staff of Bush+Renz. Monae’s co-stars embody Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malone.

Bush+Renz additionally produced the movie with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills. McKittrick’s credit embody “Get Out,” “Us” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

“Antebellum” hits theaters on April 24 — 5 and a half months after Focus Options launched the Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet,” for which Cynthia Erivo acquired an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal because the abolitionist. “Harriet” was a strong performer on the field workplace with $43 million in North America on a $17 million price range.

Watch the trailer above.