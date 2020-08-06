Janelle Monae’s Antebellum Is Skipping Its Theatrical Run

If any studio has had a very tough 2020, it must be Lionsgate. With just about all the studio’s 2020 slate pushed into later than supposed debuts, motion pictures like Antebellum regarded like far off prospects for leisure and pleasure. However this put up Mulan on VOD world appears to be altering that individual tune, particularly on the subject of the brand new Janelle Monae movie, as Antebellum is skipping its U.S. theatrical run and debuting on Premium VOD within the subsequent couple of months.