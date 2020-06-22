Jang Do Yeon Dishes On Her Unfortunate 1st-Kiss Experience + Dating Style

Jang Do Yeon talked about her love life on the newest episode of “My Ugly Duckling”!

The comedienne appeared as a particular MC on the June 21 broadcast of the SBS actuality present, the place the panel of superstar mothers showered her with reward and described her as a super daughter-in-law.

Website positioning Jang Hoon requested Jang Do Yeon how she would really feel about relationship somebody 15 years older than her, like comic Park Soo Hong. She wittily replied, “I at all times say this, however a person’s age isn’t vital to me. Anybody who’s older than a minor and hasn’t hit 60 but is ok by me.”

The MCs then requested the comedienne about being hit on by different celebrities, and he or she joked, “I’ve been bragging about this to individuals. Sometimes, there are people who find themselves interested in my uncommon charms.” She went on to pique everybody’s curiosity by including, “There have been each singers and actors.”

Jang Do Yeon additionally shared the unlucky story of her first kiss, which occurred when she was 26 years outdated (by Korean reckoning). Revealing that the kiss occurred three years earlier than her first relationship, Jang Do Yeon remarked, “You know the way hot-blooded younger women and men can typically specific their emotions after having a drink or two.”

She then cracked everybody up together with her distinctive description of how the kiss didn’t result in a relationship, commenting, “Primarily, that man ‘dined and dashed.’”

“I had emotions for him,” she defined, “and I suppose he was in a very good temper after having a drink. However when he awoke [from the alcohol], one thing didn’t add up for him, I suppose. It was unlucky, however it’s nonetheless a valuable reminiscence for me.”

When requested whether or not she was extra of a wily “fox” or a dense “bear” whereas relationship, Jang Do Yeon replied, “I don’t suppose I’m the intelligent fox kind, however I don’t suppose I’m a bear both. If I needed to examine myself to an animal, I’d choose a canine. I’m very loyal, and I solely take note of my proprietor. But when I’m betrayed, I’ll chunk.”

The newest episode of "My Ugly Duckling" will quickly be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

