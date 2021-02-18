Jang Dong Yoon And Kam Woo Sung Stun With Their Powerful Charisma In Upcoming Drama “Joseon Exorcist”

SBS’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Joseon Exorcist” launched new stills of Jang Dong Yoon and Kam Woo Sung.

“Joseon Exorcist” takes place after the institution of the Joseon dynasty and is concerning the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man who’s compelled into battle to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. Kam Woo Sung stars as King Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch who units out to manage the evil spirits who’ve taken over the dominion however secretly harbors a way of guilt on the bloodshed he participated in to assist his father set up the Joseon dynasty. Park Sung Hoon additionally stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who enters right into a harmful contract with the evil spirits with a purpose to defend his family members.

The newly launched stills characteristic Jang Dong Yoon as Chungnyeong. Chungnyeong’s eyes are deep and resolved. He gazes at one thing with an unknown sense of hysteria. He turns into concerned in a disaster the place persons are swallowed by evil spirits, and it’s as much as him to avoid wasting his kingdom. He realized concerning the world by way of books, however by way of this darkish occasion, he will likely be reborn as a real monarch.

Jang Dong Yoon expressed his affection for the drama, saying, “It was fascinating that the drama added exorcism to a style involving creatures. Viewers will be capable of take pleasure in all of the epic enjoyable of a historic drama and the charms of a fantasy motion drama. Chungnyeong in ‘Joseon Exorcist’ is an individual who pursues what’s proper. He’ll deeply take into consideration what’s right and discover the suitable reply.”

The actor made a whole lot of effort to painting the deep traits of Chungnyeong. He commented, “He’s a really engaging character, however he’s tough to precise. I’ve to precise his heat coronary heart, conscientious picture, and unhappy persona somewhat than superficial motion or a rare look. I’m doing my greatest to debate with the director concerning the elements that aren’t revealed within the script.”

The drama additionally unveiled new stills of Kam Woo Sung as Taejong.

Taejong exudes a robust, charismatic aura, and his eager eyes are full of energy and dedication. Even in a battlefield of chaos, he stays unwavering and grounded. He isn’t afraid to be on the entrance of the battle, and he fights towards evil along with his sword and bow and arrow.

Taejong is proud to have helped his father Yi Seong Gye set up the Joseon Dynasty, however deep in his coronary heart, he stays responsible of the bloodshed he dedicated. His nation goes into chaos resulting from darkish evil, and he jumps in to battle for his individuals. Followers can sit up for his unstoppable advances as he fights to seal the resurrected evil spirit.

Kam Woo Sung shared, “I selected to star on this drama as a result of this can be a function that I actually needed to play. In ‘Joseon Exorcist,’ Taejong is a personality who dangers his life to avoid wasting Joseon. I felt like I might soften effectively with the director’s type, strategy, and ambiance. I needed to work with him as a fan, and I’m having enjoyable filming the drama.”

“Joseon Exorcist” premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

