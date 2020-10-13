Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Describe Each Other And Their Teamwork, Share Their Experiences Filming “Search,” And More

The forged of “Search” took one other step in direction of its much-anticipated premiere by holding a press convention on October 13.

“Search” is OCN’s upcoming army thriller drama a couple of specialised search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). The drama stars Jang Dong Yoon, f(x)’s Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, and Lee Hyun Wook.

Director Im Dae Woong acknowledged on the press convention, “The drama is especially a army thriller. There are additionally different genres combined in with that, so it could be greatest for those who consider it as a hybrid style.”

Jang Dong Yoon has taken the position of Yong Dong Jin, a passionate and optimistic younger soldier who works as a army canine handler. He’s assigned to the search occasion when he solely has a short while left in his necessary army service.

He spoke about performing in his first style drama on the press convention. “I feel the most important cause I selected to affix the forged was how fascinating the script was,” he stated. “I selected it as a result of, just like the director stated, despite the fact that this can be a style mission there are points of it that most of the people will discover fascinating, somewhat than simply followers of the actual style.”

Jang Dong Yoon additionally reworked his entire look to play his character. “I ate properly and labored out rather a lot,” he stated. “I placed on a little bit of weight too. I’ve misplaced it now, however I constructed up my physique to suit the character who’s a soldier and somebody with sturdy bodily skills, since he’s a army canine handler and has to affix the specialised search occasion too. Additionally, troopers towards the top of their service do are inclined to placed on some weight.” Director Im Dae Woong added, “On set, he actually had the look of a soldier towards the top of his service.”

Jang Dong Yoon went on to speak about coaching with army canines for the present. “The army canine was good at following orders on the coaching middle as a result of it was a well-known place,” he stated. “Though the canine did have some expertise being on a filming set, it took a short while for the canine to get used to issues after we began filming.” He added, “I feel the canine was the very best actor out of the entire forged.”

Krystal stars in “Search” as Son Ye Rim, a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation as a particular officer.

“I considered the position of a feminine soldier as a problem to tackle,” she stated. “Additionally, I selected the drama as a result of I believed I may present a brand new facet of myself because the script was so contemporary and fascinating.”

Earlier than this new present, Krystal has proven her motion chops within the OCN drama “The Participant.” She stated, “The motion scenes that I did in ‘The Participant’ concerned getting in sync with my co-stars and punching. The motion that you simply’ll see in ‘Search’ is a bit totally different. I believed it could be simple sufficient because it was my second time, however it was too totally different. As I play a soldier, I needed to wield a gun on set when doing the motion strikes. I approached it with the thought that it was a brand new problem.”

“One tough factor was that every one the search occasion members have been filming in summer season whereas sporting heavy helmets, carrying weapons, and working round within the mountains,” she stated. “That was a bit powerful.”

Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal additionally talked about working collectively. Jang Dong Yoon stated that one of the crucial widespread songs amongst the troopers throughout his time within the army was f(x)’s “Electrical Shock.” He went on to say, “Krystal may be very sort. She’s additionally fairly soft-hearted and has an open thoughts. Whereas we have been performing collectively, we have been capable of work off one another rather well.”

Krystal stated, “I first met him on the script studying. On the time, I stated to him that he appeared like somebody that I’ve recognized for a very long time.” She defined, “That’s how acquainted he appeared, and that carried over on to the set too. We have been snug with one another and helped one another. Additionally, he’s actually mischievous.”

Director Im Dae Woong talked concerning the problem of setting a army thriller drama within the DMZ between North and South Korea. “We would have liked life like expressions and historic analysis,” he stated. “There are additionally scenes the place we use actual newspaper articles and information broadcasts. We tried to make the garments and tools life like too. It’s set within the DMZ, however we couldn’t truly go there to movie, so the manufacturing staff went by way of a number of arduous work to attempt to discover someplace related.”

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST on OCN, and will probably be accessible on Viki.

