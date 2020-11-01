Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Encounter A Shocking Situation And Moon Jung Hee’s Past Is Revealed On “Search”

“Search” has shared a teaser for the twists and turns of their upcoming episode!

“Search” is a thriller drama from OCN a few particular search social gathering despatched to analyze a mysterious dying within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yong Dong Jin, a conscripted sergeant and navy canine handler, who has only one month left in his service earlier than he’s recruited for the search social gathering. Krystal co-stars as Son Ye Rim, an elite lieutenant who obtained her coaching in the USA.

Spoilers

The final episode of “Search” ended with the mysterious creature attacking the search social gathering’s headquarters. Bleeding from his wounds, Personal Website positioning (Website positioning Byuock Jun) manages to alert the others to the assault in time for Yong Dong Jin and Son Ye Rim to advance to the location.

Within the new stills, Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal look shocked at what they uncover at their headquarters. Though Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal are upset to find the collapsed Website positioning Byuock Jun, in addition they stay tense and alert for indicators of additional hazard.

The explanation the assault was so sudden was that the creature appeared to know the search social gathering’s technique upfront, profiting from the time they can be away from the bottom with a purpose to assault it. The search social gathering had been researching strategies to kill the creature, and Krystal discovered that destruction of the mind can be the one viable methodology. Yoon Park had arrange an ambush within the forest so as to take action, however the creature took them without warning by attacking their base as a substitute.

A supply from the drama said, “The stunning state of affairs that Sergeant Yong and Lieutenant Son uncover will shake up the search social gathering as soon as extra.”

In the meantime, “Search” additionally teased that Kim Da Jung (Moon Jung Hee)’s previous can be revealed on this episode. Kim Da Jung is a former workforce chief of an all-female squadron accountable for anti-terror within the Battalion Process Power. At current, she lives as a civilian within the village of Cheongong-ri and works as a information on the DMZ memorial middle.

Though she appears content material together with her civilian life, she is fast to leap to the protection of her village. She senses that one thing is happening within the DMZ when a supposed “mine clearing workforce” units up close by, conscious that Lieutenant Son Ye Rim’s presence signifies one thing larger. The stakes are raised as a result of it’s hinted within the preview that the village is perhaps the following goal for the creature.

The brand new stills present a flashback to Kim Da Jung’s life as an elite soldier, hinting on the occasions that prompted her to surrender her navy profession and reside a peaceable life in Cheongong-ri.

A supply from the drama said, “The search social gathering’s mysterious mission has began to make waves in Cheongong-ri, and Kim Da Jung, together with her very good senses on the alert, begins to make her transfer. Please sit up for how the guardian of Cheongong-ri works with the particular activity pressure to guard those she loves.”

This episode of “Search” airs on October 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

