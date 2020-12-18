Jang Dong Yoon In Talks To Star In New Fantasy Romance Drama

Jang Dong Yoon could also be starring in a singular new fantasy drama!

On December 17, Jang Dong Yoon’s company confirmed that the actor is at the moment in talks to seem within the upcoming drama “The Fairy and the Bald Idol” (working title). A consultant of his company cautiously said, “It’s true that he has obtained a casting provide for the drama, however nothing has but been determined.”

A contemporary retelling of the basic Korean folks story “The Fairy and the Woodcutter,” “The Fairy and the Bald Idol” shall be a fantasy drama a couple of fairy who descends from the heavens and winds up dwelling with an idol who has turn out to be bald.

The drama is at the moment in talks to air on SBS, with the community commenting, “Nothing has been confirmed, however it is among the dramas that we’re contemplating airing.”

After lately wrapping up his newest drama “Search,” Jang Dong Yoon can be gearing as much as star within the upcoming fantasy-action interval drama “Joseon Exorcist” (literal translation) alongside Kam Woo Sung and Park Sung Hoon.

Are you excited to probably see Jang Dong Yoon star on this new fantasy romance drama? Share your ideas with us under, and keep tuned for updates!

