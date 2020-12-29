Jang Dong Yoon Injures Elbow Due To Fall From Horse During Drama Filming

Jang Dong Yoon fell from a horse whereas filming for his upcoming drama “Joseon Exorcist” (literal title).

On December 29, a supply from the drama advised Star Information, “During filming at the moment, Jang Dong Yoon injured his elbow due an accident during which he fell from a horse.” They added, “It’s deliberate that he’ll obtain a radical examination tomorrow.”

Filming for the drama has been briefly halted.

“Joseon Exorcist” is a fantasy motion historic drama that tells the story of the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Jang Dong Yoon performs Prince Chungnyeong, who dives into warfare to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. The forged additionally contains Kam Woo Sung, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Dong Jun, Web optimization Younger Hee, and extra.

