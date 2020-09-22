Jang Dong Yoon Is A Relaxed Soldier Waiting For His Discharge In “Search”

OCN has launched new stills of Jang Dong Yoon within the upcoming drama “Search.”

“Search” is a thriller thriller a few specialised search get together that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yong Dong Jin, a passionate and optimistic younger soldier who works as a army canine handler. He solely has a short while left in his obligatory army service when he’s immediately assigned to the search get together.

Troopers with solely a short while left of their obligatory army service intervals are sometimes at free ends, however within the new stills, Yong Dong Jin spends his time taking part in basketball, bonding together with his fellow troopers over ramyun, and dealing with the canine. His relaxed perspective reveals his standing as a soldier of excessive rank with nothing left to fret about till his discharge.

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

