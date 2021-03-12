Jang Dong Yoon, Kam Woo Sung, And Park Sung Hoon Describe What Each Other Is Like On The Set Of “Joseon Exorcist”

“Joseon Exorcist” revealed a glance behind the scenes, and the actors shared insights into their co-stars’ personalities!

Set after the institution of the Joseon dynasty, SBS’s “Joseon Exorcist” is concerning the battle with the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man compelled to combat to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. Kam Woo Sung stars as King Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch who units out to regulate the spirits however secretly harbors a way of guilt over the blood he shed whereas serving to his father set up Joseon. Park Sung Hoon stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who varieties a harmful contract with the spirits to guard his family members.

SBS just lately shared behind-the-scenes photographs of the trio as they movie the drama’s thrilling scenes. Kam Woo Sung reveals his consideration to element as he speaks with Director Shin Kyung Soo, whereas one other picture reveals Jang Dong Yoon placing on a passionate efficiency throughout their rehearsal. Jang Dong Yoon has been rigorously checking every motion with the intention to pull off the motion scenes and he’s additionally reflecting on his character’s feelings.

In one other picture, Kam Woo Sung and Jang Dong Yoon put their heads collectively to review the script. In the meantime, Park Sung Hoon immerses himself into his function as Prince Yangnyeong, and he spends his break time between scenes reviewing the character’s advanced feelings.

Kam Woo Sung said, “Jang Dong Yoon and Park Sung Hoon are each good-natured and pleasant, so we’re appearing collectively comfortably and I really feel like they’re my actual sons. Jang Dong Yoon is light and caring, and Park Sung Hoon is reliable and has a dignified presence. We’ve all already change into completely immersed in our roles, so each shoot is enjoyable and attention-grabbing.”

Jang Dong Yoon and Park Sung Hoon additionally shared their admiration for Kam Woo Sung. Jang Dong Yoon stated, “Kam Woo Sung is extremely detailed. When he acts, he takes care relating to the whole lot from small props to the means he walks and to even every look.” He added, “He additionally cares for his co-stars with affection. He’s somebody who’s each perceptive and considerate.” Jang Dong Yoon additionally stated about Park Sung Hoon, “I admired the best way that he doesn’t lose focus regardless of how tough the filming is.”

Park Sung Hoon shared, “On set, Kam Woo Sung is at all times checking each motion and line, and he tries to do the whole lot with nice care.” He added, “Jang Dong Yoon is at all times alert and approaches the whole lot with the perspective of a pupil. He’s very dependable and earnest.”

“Joseon Exorcist” premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki.

Watch a teaser video under!

