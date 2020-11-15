Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, And More Bid Farewell To “Search” With Closing Comments

The forged of OCN’s “Search” shared their closing remarks forward of the conclusion of the drama!

“Search” is a thriller drama a few particular search occasion despatched to research a mysterious dying within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yong Dong Jin, a conscripted sergeant and navy canine handler who has only one month left in his service earlier than he’s recruited for the search occasion. f(x)’s Krystal co-stars as Son Ye Rim, an elite lieutenant who acquired her coaching in america.

Jang Dong Yoon hinted on the key level of the ultimate episode as he stated, “It’s a disgrace the drama ended so shortly. Look out for the way all of the battle might be resolved because the hidden secrets and techniques are revealed.”

Krystal commented, “I had such an excellent time along with the fantastic director, actors, and workers. I believe the new summer season I spent along with ‘Search’ will stay in my reminiscence for a very long time.” She ended with a due to the viewers, saying, “Thanks to the viewers who tuned in to the drama. Be sure to look out for the way Son Ye Rim and Yong Dong Jin will clear up the misunderstandings of their previous.”

Moon Jung Hee performed Kim Da Jung, a information on the DMZ memorial heart and former group chief of an all-female squadron answerable for anti-terror within the Battalion Activity Drive. She commented, “I’m so grateful that ‘Search,’ which we filmed whereas sweating within the scorching summer season, is wrapping up with such an excellent reception. I really feel actually proud.”

Reflecting on the drama, Moon Jung Hee continued, “Though 10 episodes feels very brief, and I all the time really feel some remorse with each manufacturing, this was a manufacturing the place the film-like angles and camerawork that went along with the storyline felt recent.” She concluded, “I need to say thanks as soon as extra to all of my colleagues, workers, the producers, the director, and everybody who eagerly tuned in to the drama.”

Yoon Park, who took on the function of Captain Track Min Gyu, stated, “So many actors and workers labored laborious on the drama whereas sweating in the course of the new summer season. Whereas it’s a disgrace that the outcomes of that onerous work have lastly come to an finish, I’m additionally comfortable that the viewers gave us such beneficiant love and help. I’m extraordinarily grateful on your curiosity in ‘Search’ and Captain Track Min Gyu.”

Subsequent, Lee Hyun Wook, who performed Lieutenant Lee Jun Sung, shared, “‘Search’ gave me the chance to strive one thing new and problem myself. Thanks a lot for tuning in to the navy thriller ‘Search.’ I’ll greet everybody once more by one other good manufacturing sooner or later.”

Lee Ha Yul performed the function of Sergeant Park Gi Hyung. He revealed, “All through filming, we needed to take care of heatwaves and plenty of rain, so it’s a manufacturing the place everybody labored actually laborious. Though there have been instances once we have been drained, everybody was capable of come collectively and wrap up filming nicely.” He continued, “I’m so grateful to everybody who tuned into the drama and gave us help, and I hope everybody’s futures are stuffed with happiness. We stand united!”

Lastly, Choi Yoon Je, who performed Sergeant Joo Moon Chul, stated, “It seems like simply yesterday that I started working towards the script for ‘Search,’ so I can’t imagine it’s already time for the ultimate episode. I’ve plenty of regrets and I may have completed higher, however the function of Joo Moon Chul gave me the chance to study and develop.” He concluded, “I’m grateful that I used to be capable of work with good folks, meet an excellent character, and have an excellent expertise. With a grateful coronary heart, I’ll return to everybody once more and make an excellent higher impression.”

The ultimate episode of “Search” airs on November 15 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with “Search” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)