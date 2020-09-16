Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Yoo Bi, Kim Dong Jun, Jung Hye Sung, And More In Talks For Upcoming Fantasy Historical Drama

Jang Dong Yoon, Kam Woo Sung, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Dong Jun, Jung Hye Sung, and Lee Yoo Bi could also be starring within the SBS drama “Joseon Exorcist” (literal title)!

“Joseon Exorcist” will probably be a fantasy-action sageuk (Korean historic drama) that takes place after the institution of the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Author Park Kye Okay (“Physician Prisoner“) and producing director Shin Kyung Soo (“Six Flying Dragons,” “Nokdu Flower”) will probably be working collectively on the drama.

Earlier this 12 months, Jang Dong Yoon was reportedly in talks to affix the upcoming SBS drama because the character Prince Chungnyeong. His company Dongyi Firm confirmed, “It’s true that Jang Dong Yoon obtained a suggestion for ‘Joseon Exorcist.’”

Jang Dong Yoon will quickly star within the upcoming OCN drama “Search,” which premieres October 17.

On September 15, it was confirmed that Lee Yoo Bi is reviewing a suggestion for the main position of the brand new drama, which could possibly be her first return to the small display screen in about three years.

Beforehand on September 2, Kam Woo Sung’s company WIP mentioned, “Kam Woo Sung obtained a casting provide for the brand new drama ‘Joseon Exorcist,’ and he’s at present reviewing it. Nothing is confirmed.”

The identical day, Park Sung Hoon’s company BH Leisure said that the actor is positively contemplating a casting provide as properly. Just lately, Park Sung Hoon starred within the KBS 2TV drama “Into the Ring.”

The subsequent actor in talks is Kim Dong Jun. He was reportedly supplied the position of Byeo Ri, who has attractiveness however retains his anger pent up inside after being criticized since childhood.

In line with J,WIDE-Firm on September 14, actress Jung Hye Sung can be contemplating a casting provide. If she accepts, Jung Hye Sung will probably be returning to the sageuk world for the primary time since starring in the 2016 drama “Love within the Moonlight.”

“Joseon Exorcist” is predicted to premiere in 2021.

