Jang Dong Yoon Participates In A Nighttime Hunt In Chilling Posters For Upcoming Drama “Search”

"Search" launched two new thrilling posters!

“Search” is a brand new navy thriller drama a couple of specialised search celebration that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and homicide that happen within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The newly launched teaser poster captures the troopers taking part in an evening reconnaissance because the troop’s eyes and ears. Navy canine handler Yong Dong Jin (Jang Dong Yoon) stands among the many different troopers with a stiff and nervous expression. Since he’s a sergeant who is sort of carried out along with his obligatory navy service, viewers are curious to seek out out why he’s crossing the darkness to look the DMZ.

Moreover, one other poster creates extra rigidity by conveying the attitude of somebody watching Yong Dong Jin. Surrounded by the early morning fog, Yong Dong Jin’s dim silhouette is the one determine within the poster. The picture evokes worry by making it seem as if the unknown determine watching Yong Dong Jin will strategy him regardless of the barbed wires. The poster’s chilling textual content, “DMZ. Going through a worry nobody has seen earlier than,” additionally raises viewers’ curiosity for the upcoming search that may happen.

The manufacturing group revealed that they tried to convey sensible fright and horror by means of the posters of the search going down on the DMZ. They added, “‘Search’ will ship a strong thrill to viewers by means of a novel matter and style that hasn’t been seen earlier than on the small display. Please present a number of curiosity and anticipation till the premiere.”

“Search” is presently slated to premiere someday in October. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Jang Dong Yoon in his earlier drama “The Story of Nokdu” beneath:

