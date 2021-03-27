Jang Dong Yoon Shares Personal Apology For “Joseon Exorcist” Controversy

Following SBS’s everlasting cancellation of “Joseon Exorcist,” star Jang Dong Yoon has shared a private assertion of apology for his resolution to look within the controversial drama.

Earlier this week, the brand new drama “Joseon Exorcist” got here beneath hearth for its use of Chinese language-style props and meals, in addition to its problematic depictions of a number of main Korean historic figures, which many viewers criticized as offensive distortions of Korean historical past. Because of the extreme backlash from outraged viewers, SBS ultimately determined to cancel the drama completely after simply two episodes.

On March 27, Jang Dong Yoon launched a private apology concerning the controversy by his company.

Hi there, that is actor Jang Dong Yoon. I fearful so much about [what to say]. I’m penning this within the hopes that, even whether it is missing, will probably be an sincere and honest response to the various annoyed people who find themselves ready to listen to my ideas and stance as one of many leads of “Joseon Exorcist.”

First, there isn’t a room for me to make excuses. I’m extremely sorry. I failed to completely acknowledge that this drama would change into so problematic. It’s because I used to be ignorant and complacent. I solely regarded on the drama from the attitude of an actor appearing out a inventive work. I uncared for my accountability to look rigorously [at the drama] from a societal perspective. It was an enormous mistake.

Primarily based solely on the truth that I’d have the chance to work with a director I like and superb fellow actors, there was no motive for me to show down this drama. Inside my restricted choices, after taking quite a lot of components into consideration, I believed that I had made your best option [by selecting this drama]. As I mentioned earlier, this, too, was as a result of I used to be silly.

Believing that individuals can stay proudly in the event that they lack ethical flaws, I’ve at all times tried my finest to be strict in conserving myself in line. However now that this type of shameful and mortifying incident has occurred associated to my work, I’m crammed with remorse.

I’m deeply conscious that it’s due to the love and curiosity of the general public that I’m able to work [as an actor]. Due to this fact, even for those who dismiss this [statement] as excuses, regardless of my intentions, I’ll humbly settle for that. I didn’t wish to make an emotional plea or write one thing invoking sympathy, however within the strategy of making an attempt to sincerely specific my emotions, I believe this has change into that type of assertion, so I apologize as soon as once more for that. Nonetheless, for those who generously look kindly on [my role in this matter], I’d wish to engrave this incident in my coronary heart and keep in mind it without end whereas exhibiting you good issues as a extra mature actor.