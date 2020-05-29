Jang Geun Suk Finishes Last Day As Public Service Worker And Is Discharged From Military

Jang Geun Suk has been discharged after finishing his obligatory navy service!

Could 29 was Jang Geun Suk’s final day working at a public service employee on the Seoul Metropolitan Fireplace & Catastrophe Headquarters, the place he was formally discharged from his navy service.

Earlier within the day, a supply from his company said, “Jang Geun Suk’s discharge from the navy can be a quiet affair that’s no totally different from every other day he has labored for the final two years. Contemplating the truth that his office will not be open to the general public and as social distancing is advisable because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he won’t be holding an offline occasion to mark the day.”

Jang Geun Suk enlisted within the navy on July 16, 2018, and has been serving as a public service employee following fundamental coaching.

Welcome again, Jang Geun Suk!

