Jang Geun Suk Opens Up About Learning To Accept His Past After Returning From Military

In a current interview for Area Homme Plus journal, Jang Geun Suk spoke candidly about how he got here to phrases along with his personal previous.

After being discharged from the navy simply final month, Jang Geun Suk has slowly begun to return to life as a star. Whereas posing for the quilt of Area Homme Plus’s July situation, the actor impressed the journal’s workers with the distinction between his youthful look and highly effective, mature aura.

A supply at Area Homme Plus commented, “The pictorial captures Jang Geun Suk with a contemporary, clear look that makes it appear as if he hasn’t aged a day in the course of the previous two years. The one factor that’s modified is his aura.”

Within the interview that adopted, Jang Geun Suk revealed that he had spent his time in service taking a considerate take a look at his personal life to this point, sharing, “I took a while to look again at and replicate on my previous self.”

He then confessed that he had as soon as been plagued by the previous, however that he had discovered to maneuver on and settle for it as part of himself. “Up to now, I used to need to delete the web’s data about myself,” stated the actor. “But when I delete these issues, wouldn’t it’s like erasing myself? I can’t erase my historical past.”

As for any misconceptions that the general public has of him, Jang Geun Suk remarked, “I hope that any misunderstandings about me will likely be resolved by info and justifications.”

The star went on to disclose that he has a brand new life philosophy on which he hopes to construct his future. He defined, “For those who stay by your rules, you possibly can keep away from many incidents. I plan to stay by that philosophy sooner or later.”

Watch Jang Geun Suk in his most up-to-date drama, “Change,” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)