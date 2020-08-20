Jang Hee Jin Is In Tears As She Reunites With Brother Lee Joon Gi In “Flower Of Evil”

“Flower of Evil” has shared a glimpse of Jang Hee Jin and Lee Joon Gi’s touching reunion within the upcoming episode!

The tvN drama is a suspenseful thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous as Do Hyun Soo, the son of a serial killer, and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received). When detective Cha Ji Received begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish reality they by no means needed to face.

In the drama, Jang Hee Jin performs Do Hae Soo, the daughter of a serial killer and Do Hyun Soo’s sister.

In the earlier episode, Do Hae Soo confessed she was the killer behind the homicide case of the village head Kang Kyung Ri and warned the reporter Kim Moo Jin (Search engine marketing Hyun Woo), who can also be her old flame, to cease bothering Do Hyun Soo.

In the brand new stills, Do Hyun Soo and Do Hae Soo share a decent hug. Do Hyun Soo’s face is stoic and chilly, however his embrace is reassuring, and Do Hae Soo is in tears as she lastly reunites along with her brother after 18 lengthy years.

The 2 siblings sit down for a critical dialogue in a personal area. Do Hae Soo’s eyes are vast as she stares at her brother, and Do Hyun Soo seems to be forward of him with a relaxed but agency expression. Viewers are keen to seek out out the reality of their secretive previous.

The subsequent episode of “Flower of Evil” will air on August 20 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

