Jang Hyuk Looks Back On His Profession, Talks About Why He Does His Own Stunts, And More

On the current episode of KBS2’s “Weekly Leisure Stay,” actor Jang Hyuk appeared again on the initiatives of his profession.

Within the drama “Faculty” (1999), Jang Hyuk performed a younger, rebellious character. When requested if he was the identical in actual life on the time, Jang Hyuk mentioned, “There have been instances when my feelings would dictate my actions.” Jang Hyuk added that now, he must be drunk earlier than he can watch any performing from his youthful years.

The actor, who’s well-known for his motion expertise, mentioned, “A very long time in the past, whereas filming the film ‘Zzang’ (1998), there was an accident and a stuntman received harm. After seeing that occur, I’ve tried to do all my motion scenes myself.”

Jang Hyuk commonly practices Jeet Kune Do, boxing, and horseback driving. He mentioned, “For those who’re in a historic drama, it’s a must to use a sword and experience horses.”

On his experiences in historic dramas, Jang Hyuk mentioned, “My first historic drama was ‘Daemang’ (2002). I used to be younger and too inexperienced to deal with it. Once I did ‘Slave Hunters‘ (2010), I had been finding out a bit extra.”

Speaking about his upcoming movie “Swordsman” (literal title), Jang Hyuk merely described it as a “fast-paced motion film.” He labored with Joe Taslim within the movie, and mentioned, “He’s on the Indonesian nationwide workforce for judo, so he was on one other stage. We largely communicated with physique language, so we didn’t expertise a language barrier.”

