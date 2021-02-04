Jang Hyuk, SHINee’s Minho, Kang Daniel, And More To Take On A Survival Challenge On “Legislation Of The Jungle”

“Legislation of the Jungle – Pioneers” (literal title) shared posters of its forged because the season prepares for a premiere later this month!

The new season options Kim Byung Man and his crew of superstar friends surviving in abandoned homes on a distant island for 72 hours.

The forged options actor Jang Hyuk, who’s lastly responded to the present’s casting affords after 10 years. It’s stated that Jang Hyuk was so bodily robust that he took on the journey of climbing tall bushes and constructing a ship to cross the island. Becoming a member of the problem are SHINee’s Minho, Kang Daniel, trot singer Park Goon, baseball participant Choi Ji Man, musical actress Ham Yeon Ji, chef Music Hoon, actor Shin Seung Hwan, and comic Choi Sung Min.

The forged filmed the present on a small island in Goheung county in South Jeolla Province. They needed to survive by utilizing the objects left behind in abandoned homes and colleges, that are overgrown with weeds and coated in spider webs because the traces of individuals disappear. On high of that, they needed to take care of chilly temperatures that have been as little as -20 levels Celsius (-4 levels Fahrenheit) with the wind chill at evening.

“Legislation of the Jungle – Pioneers” will premiere on February 20 at 8:55 p.m. KST on SBS.

Watch “Legislation of the Jungle” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)