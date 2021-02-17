Jang Hyuk To Guest On Kim Soo Mi’s New Show Starring Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, EXID’s Hani, And More

Jang Hyuk would be the second visitor on Kim Soo Mi’s upcoming selection present!

“Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin” is a joint manufacturing between KBS and skyTV. Starring Kim Soo Mi, it’s a therapeutic selection present that options visitors with particular tales who come to go to a tranquil cabin deep within the mountains. Different members of the solid embody Park Myung Soo, Shinhwa’s Jun Jin, Apink‘s Jung Eun Ji, and EXID‘s Hani.

On February 17, the manufacturing group confirmed that Jang Hyuk will seem because the second visitor to go to the cabin, sharing that they’ve just lately wrapped up filming for his episode. Jang Hyuk can even be accompanied by one other visitor, who hasn’t but been recognized.

It’s mentioned that Jang Hyuk is Kim Soo Mi’s favourite actor and she or he grew to become a shy fangirl over his go to, even hiding behind the opposite solid members. Jang Hyuk is described as having shared private tales throughout the filming.

“Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin” premieres on February 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Ku Hye Solar was beforehand introduced because the present’s first visitor.

