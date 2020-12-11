General News

Jang Hyunseung To Make Return With New Single

December 11, 2020
Jang Hyunseung is returning!

He has introduced that his digital single “I Need to Warmly Enfold Your Chilly Palms” (literal title) is popping out on December 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Try a teaser photograph for the discharge under!

Jang Hyunseung debuted as a member of BEAST (now Spotlight) in 2009. He additionally promoted with HyunA because the duo Hassle Maker and made a solo debut in 2015 along with his mini album “MY.” Jang Hyunseung departed from BEAST in 2016 and launched his solo single “HOME” in 2017. He later carried out his obligatory navy service and was discharged in March of this 12 months.

Are you excited for brand new music from Jang Hyunseung?

