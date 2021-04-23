Jang Ki Yong And Hyeri Live Together Under One Roof In Poster For “My Roommate Is Gumiho”

tvN has shared a poster for Jang Ki Yong and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri’s new drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho”!

Based on a webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong). If a human swallows a gumiho‘s marble, they can only live for one year, and then the marble will break—preventing the gumiho from ever becoming human. As they try to figure out a way to remove the marble from Lee Dam’s body before the year is up, Shin Woo Yeo suggests the two move in together.

The new poster suggests a warm atmosphere as the two begin their unexpected cohabitation. The house gives off a cozy feeling with bright sunlight, wooden counters, and pastel tones. Jang Ki Yong smiles reassuringly at the camera as he wraps a fox tail around Hyeri’s neck and the caption reads, “You can’t catch a cold, Miss Dam.” But Hyeri’s face is apprehensive as the second caption reads, “Because my marble is precious…”

“My Roommate Is Gumiho” will air after the end of “Mouse” on May 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Check out teasers here!

Source (1)