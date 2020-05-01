Jang Ki Yong And Jin Se Yeon Hint At Budding Romance + Lee Soo Hyuk Pushes Forward With Murder Investigation In “Born Once more”

Viewers of “Born Once more” are getting a glimpse of subsequent week’s episode!

On April 30, KBS 2TV’s latest sequence launched stills of its three leads.

In the final episode, detective Kim Soo Hyuk (performed by Lee Soo Hyuk) started investigating the homicide of a girl that befell within a studio house. This case is vital as a result of it bears placing similarities to the “Gong Ji Chul homicide case” from the 1980s together with a yellow umbrella that bore the sufferer’s title and date.

Suspense elevated as Chun Jong Bum (performed by Jang Ki Yong), who works on the identical part-time job with the homicide sufferer, emerged as a suspect. The battle between the 2 male leads turned much more sophisticated as Kim Soo Hyuk started to suspect Chun Jong Bum.

New stills present Kim Soo Hyuk with a steely gaze as he appears centered on the investigation. Viewers are anticipating subsequent week’s episode the place a brand new layer of fact will probably be unveiled concerning the Gong Ji Chul copycat case. The episode is set so as to add to viewers’ theories as in addition they attempt to resolve this case by naming numerous characters as potential suspects.

In extra stills, Chun Jong Bum and Jung Sa Bin (performed by Jin Se Yeon) trace at a attainable romance after their memorable first assembly and following run-ins. Sitting individually within a library, the characters are immersed of their duties at hand. Chun Jong Bum is enthusiastic about his research as a bone archaeologist and has additionally proven curiosity in Jung Sa Bin, who is devoted to her career as a instructor. He’ll shock her with a romantic reward as he continues to pursue her.

“Born Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode with English subtitles now!

Watch Now

