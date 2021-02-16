Jang Ki Yong And Lee Soo Hyuk Confirmed To Make Cameo Appearances In “Hi there, Me!”

Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk can be showing within the upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Hi there, Me!”.

“Hi there, Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy a few 37-year-old lady named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee), who’s dissatisfied with all features of her life, together with relationship, work, and her goals. Sooner or later, she is visited by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who’s passionate and unafraid of all the things.

On February 15, the drama’s manufacturing crew said, “Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk can be making particular appearances in ‘Hi there, Me!’. Viewers can see the 2 actors within the first episode that can air on February 17. They may present up in an surprising scene and provides off a really particular presence, so please look ahead to it.”

Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk are showing in assist of the PD (producing director) Lee Hyuk Suk, who co-directed their drama “Born Once more” and is accountable for directing “Hi there, Me!”.

In addition, Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk are associates with the drama’s male lead Kim Younger Kwang, and all three of them are fashions who became actors. Will probably be intriguing to see these three associates’ chemistry within the drama.

“Hi there, Me!” premieres on February 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Born Once more” beneath:

