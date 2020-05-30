General News

Jang Ki Yong And Lee Soo Hyuk Meet A Mystery Figure In Upcoming Episode Of “Born Once more”

May 30, 2020
1 Min Read

KBS2’s “Born Once more” has revealed new stills from the upcoming June 1 episode, during which Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk meet an sudden character.

In the brand new stills, Cheon Jong Beom (Jang Ki Yong) and Kim Soo Hyuk (Lee Soo Hyuk) run right into a mysterious man at a gallery. Each characters seem in disbelief at what they’re seeing, and shortly after get caught up in a bodily altercation.

The stills present solely the again of the person, who sits in a chair a portray of Jung Ha Eun (Jin Se Yeon).

With the introduction of the thriller man, Cheon Jong Beom and Kim Soo Hyuk could also be set to place apart their variations in the interim.

“Born Once more” airs Mondays and Tuesdays.

Watch the newest episode right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment