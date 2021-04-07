Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, And Krystal Taste Bittersweet Flavors Of Love In Upcoming Romance Film

Upcoming movie “Candy and Bitter” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Candy and Bitter” tells the story of a person named Jang Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), who needs to have each work and love, his girlfriend Da Eun (Chae Soo Bin), and Bo Younger (Krystal), a girl he meets in a brand new surroundings. It’s mentioned to be a refreshing romantic comedy concerning the difficult relationships between three people who find themselves experiencing totally different feelings.

The movie is directed by Lee Gye Byuk, who labored on “Cheer Up, Mr. Lee” and “Fortunate,” and it’ll realistically painting the modifications of taste in relationships as time passes, together with the candy style from the beginning of recent relationships in addition to the salty and bitter style of breakups.

Jang Ki Yong, who might be starring within the upcoming drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho” and impressed in his earlier initiatives “Search: WWW” and “The Dangerous Guys: Reign of Chaos,” might be taking part in the sensible boyfriend Jang Hyuk. He’ll make viewers really feel each pleasure and rage as he portrays the standard boyfriend who acts candy and affectionate initially of the connection however step by step turns inattentive and negligent.

The lovable Da Eun might be performed by Chae Soo Bin, who starred in dramas together with “I Am Not a Robotic,” “The place Stars Land,” and “A Piece of Your Thoughts.” Chae Soo Bin is predicted to impress along with her mature portrayal of feelings as she performs the pissed off nurse Da Eun, whose work and love life don’t go in addition to she hopes.

Krystal, who starred in initiatives corresponding to “Jail Playbook,” “Search,” and “Extra Than Household,” might be showcasing totally different appeal within the position of Bo Younger, who joins the firm similtaneously Jang Hyuk who was outsourced from an enormous firm. As she competes and cooperates with Jang Hyuk with the intention to get a full-time place, the 2 will ultimately develop nearer to at least one one other.

“Candy and Bitter” will premiere on June 4 through Netflix.

