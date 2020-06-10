Jang Ki Yong In Talks To Join New Fantasy Drama Based On Popular Webtoon

Jang Ki Yong is engaged on choosing his subsequent venture!

On June 10, an business consultant reported that the actor has been solid for a number one function within the drama adaptation of the hit webtoon “Scary Cohabitation” (literal title)

In response to the report, his company YG Leisure commented, “Jang Ki Yong obtained a suggestion to star within the drama ‘Scary Cohabitation’ and is contemplating the provide.”

The upcoming drama is predicated on a webtoon a few feminine school pupil who unintentionally swallows the marble of a male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) and the romance that ensues.

Jang Ki Yong reportedly obtained a suggestion for the function of the gumiho Shin Woo Yeo. In response to this, his company commented, “As a result of it’s a venture he’s reviewing, it’s troublesome to disclose what the function is.”

“Scary Cohabitation” is reported to be led by director Baek Seung Ryong, who beforehand labored on “Pegasus Market,” and is in talks to premiere through tvN within the second half of the 12 months.

Watch Jang Ki Yong in his current drama “Born Once more”:

