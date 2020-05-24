Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, And Lee Soo Hyuk Show Off Brilliant Energy On Set Of “Born Once more”

“Born Once more” followers received a glimpse of Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk on set!

On Could 23, the drama launched new behind-the-scenes pictures.

Within the drama, the three actors painting a tense love triangle, however in actual life, they showcase playful chemistry and exhibit nice teamwork. To start with, Jang Ki Yong radiates constructive power as he shares a smile that reaches his eyes.

Jin Se Yeon poses with a proud smile subsequent to her paper silhouette goal, and the drama additionally shared a behind-the-scene nonetheless of her kiss scene with Lee Soo Hyuk.

As well as, Lee Soo Hyuk impresses viewers together with his devotion to monitoring his appearing and reviewing his script. He might possess a chilly perspective within the drama, however he’s pleasant and heat together with his co-stars on the drama set.

“Born Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode with English subtitles now!

