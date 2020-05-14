Jang Ki Yong + Jin Se Yeon’s Relationship Changes After She Saves Lee Soo Hyuk’s Life On “Born Once more”

Prepare for some dramatic modifications within the relationships between the three protagonists of “Born Once more”!

On the earlier episode of the KBS drama, Jung Sa Bin (performed by Jin Se Yeon) bravely saved Kim Soo Hyuk (performed by Lee Soo Hyuk)’s life by throwing herself between him and an assailant wielding a knife. As Chun Jong Bum (performed by Jang Ki Yong) appeared on in horror, Jung Sa Bin was stabbed as an alternative of Kim Soo Hyuk.

On Might 14, “Born Once more” unveiled new stills from its upcoming episode that trace on the altering dynamics between its three leads. Because the injured Jung Sa Bin recovers within the hospital, Kim Soo Hyuk is unable to cover his emotion as he sits by her bedside and watches over her with a deeply involved expression. Though the chilly Kim Soo Hyuk had beforehand suppressed his emotions for Jung Sa Bin and rejected her because of his engagement, the sincerity in his gaze means that he could also be slowly opening his coronary heart to his rescuer.

In the meantime, the connection between Chun Jong Bum and Jung Sa Bin seems to have taken a flip for the more severe. In distinction to the heat of the love that was beforehand growing between the 2, Jung Sa Bin is noticeably chilly as she turns her gaze away from Chun Jong Bum within the hospital. In the meantime, Chun Jong Bum seems genuinely harm on the frosty demeanor of the lady he loves, elevating the query of what may have triggered such a sudden change of their dynamic.

To learn how Jung Sa Bin’s courageous sacrifice will change issues between the three leads, who’re presently entangled in a tense love triangle, tune in to the subsequent episode of “Born Once more” on Might 18 at 10 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, make amends for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath:

