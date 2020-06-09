Jang Ki Yong Opens His Heart Up To Jin Se Yeon As He Carries Her Home In “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Born Once more” has launched new stills of Jang Ki Yong making a secret confession whereas Jin Se Yeon is asleep.

With the top of the drama drawing close to, Chun Jong Bum (Jang Ki Yong) opens up about his emotions to Jung Sa Bin (Jin Se Yeon). The brand new stills present her drunk and falling asleep as he silently carries her residence.

Spoilers

Chun Jong Bum has been residing a life not figuring out what honest love appears like due to his sophisticated household relationship. Even in his previous life as Gong Ji Chul, he had taken the blame for the yellow umbrella serial killings as an alternative of his father Gong In Woo (Jung In Kyum) and died, inflicting ache to Jung Ha Eun (Jin Se Yeon) and Cha Hyung Bin (Lee Soo Hyuk). With reminiscences of his previous and current coexisting in his head, Chun Jong Bum’s life is at risk within the current as a result of bullet lodged in his head.

The upcoming episode will comply with Chun Jong Bum as he opens up about the whole lot he has been hiding away. Though his voice stays low and secure, his eyes change into crimson as he tears up from sharing his story. Additionally, a small change might be seen in Jung Sa Bin’s expression, displaying that she might not truly be sleeping in any case.

Chun Jong Bom’s true emotions shall be shared within the upcoming episode of “Born Once more,” which is able to air on June eight at 10 p.m. KST. Meet up with the newest episode under!

