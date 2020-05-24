Jang Ki Yong Perplexes Viewers With Altered Appearance In “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more” has launched new stills for the upcoming episode!

The drama follows three individuals whose lives are intertwined throughout two lifetimes, one within the 1980s and one in current day, by way of reincarnation.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Chun Jong Bum (Jang Ki Yong) had been on his approach to save Jung Sa Bin (Jin Se Yeon) who was caught within the midst of Baek Sang Ah’s (Lee Search engine marketing El‘s) conspiracy. Nonetheless, Kim Soo Hyuk (Lee Soo Hyuk) mistook him because the assassin and mistakenly shot him.

The episode left viewers anxious about whether or not or not Chun Jong Bum would survive, however the newly launched stills present Chun Jong Bum alive and nicely. Nonetheless, his hair is darker and his eyes seem clean, making viewers marvel what might have occurred to him and the way he might have survived the gunshot wound.

In one set of stills, Chun Jong Bum appears at Jung Sa Bin with an unreadable expression, and he appears on as she inspects the stays of a skeleton in one other photograph.

One other set of stills reveals Chun Jong Bum deep in dialog with Baek Sang Ah’s mom Jang Hye Mi (Kim Jung Nan). He pierces Jang Hye Mi with a frosty gaze, however she seems calm as she stares coolly again at him. The subsequent episode will pull again the curtain to disclose extra of the reality surrounding the characters.

“Born Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch the newest episode with English subtitles right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)