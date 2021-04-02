Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Are Stalked By A Ghost In Eerie Posters For “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” has unveiled a brand new set of spooky fundamental posters!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” (beforehand generally known as “Daebak Actual Property”) is a brand new fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who workforce as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t consider in ghosts, however makes a dwelling by pretending to be an exorcist.

In the newly launched posters, Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum have a pointy, cautious look of their eyes as they step inside a darkish, old-looking home devoid of furnishings or inhabitants. Nevertheless, as they start to climb the steps to the second flooring, they seem to not discover an ominous shadow creepily lurking on the high of the staircase.

In accordance with these current through the poster shoot, the ambiance on the precise set was nothing just like the tense, eerie vibe of the completed product. In stark distinction to the spine-chilling posters, Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa playfully joked across the complete time they had been getting ready for the shoot—however as quickly because it was time to pose for the digital camera, they impressively snapped proper again into character.

The producers of “Promote Your Haunted Home” commented, “On the filming set as nicely, Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa are true actors who’ve a particular on/off change. It’s wonderful how the look of their eyes adjustments the second the cameras begin rolling.”

They went on so as to add, “We ask that you simply present a number of curiosity in ‘Promote Your Haunted Home,’ which is able to greet viewers with a brand new and distinctive story, in addition to Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa’s performances.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and will probably be obtainable with subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama right here!

