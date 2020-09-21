Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa In Talks For New Drama

Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa could also be starring in a brand new drama collectively!

On September 21, Hankyung Media reported that Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa have been in talks to star in “Daebak Actual Property” (literal title).

Following reviews, a supply from Jang Nara’s aspect confirmed, “She has obtained a suggestion to star in ‘Daebak Actual Property,’ and he or she is presently contemplating the supply.” A supply from Jung Yong Hwa’s company FNC Leisure additionally commented, “It is without doubt one of the tasks he’s obtained a suggestion for, and he’s presently reviewing the supply.”

“Daebak Actual Property” is an occult drama about actual property brokers who exorcise and clear out buildings by which ghosts frequent and other people have died in.

Jang Nara has been supplied the position of Daebak Actual Property’s boss and exorcist Hong Ji Ah. Though she appears good along with her magnificence and intelligence, she’s truly a hot-tempered exorcist whose fists come earlier than her phrases. Her means to exorcise has been handed down from her mom.

Jung Yong Hwa is in talks for the position of Oh In Bum, a con artist who doesn’t consider in ghosts however makes use of them to earn cash. He has the proper set of abilities for a con artist, having the ability to use his nice commentary and reasoning abilities to find out the causes and results in addition to future predictions for any scenario. Hong Ji Ah will work with Oh In Bum in an effort to clear up the key behind her mom’s dying 20 years in the past.

Jang Nara has obtained a lot reward for her work in varied tasks together with “Go Again Couple,” “The Final Empress,” “VIP,” “Oh My Child,” and extra. If Jung Yong Hwa accepts this position, this shall be his first drama in three years since JTBC’s “The Package deal” in 2017.

In accordance with the reviews, “Daebak Actual Property” is slated to premiere within the first half of 2021 by means of KBS.

