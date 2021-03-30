Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Knocks At The Door In Poster For “Promote Your Haunted Home”

Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa’s upcoming drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” (beforehand often known as “Daebak Actual Property”) has launched its predominant poster!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is an upcoming KBS drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual EState. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t consider in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a residing.

In the brand new predominant poster, Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa are seen via the peephole within the entrance door. The caption reads, “Knock knock, the exorcists are right here.” Jang Nara appears chilly {and professional} with pink lipstick, a swimsuit, and a cross brooch, whereas Jung Yong Hwa is extra casually dressed however equally decided.

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Take a look at Jang Nara in “Oh My Child” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)