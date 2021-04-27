Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Refuse To Back Down In “Sell Your Haunted House”

Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa will be experiencing tension in “Sell Your Haunted House”!

“Sell Your Haunted House” is about a real estate agent and a con artist who team up to exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Real Estate. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t believe in ghosts but pretends to be an exorcist to make a living.

Previously in the drama, Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum worked together to exorcise a ghost. However, Hong Ji Ah came across Do Hak Sung (Ahn Kil Kang), the president of the corrupt Dohak Construction Company, and she was shocked when she witnessed the revengeful ghost of Oh In Bum’s uncle.

In the newly released stills, Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum clash with different opinions. Hong Ji Ah’s arms are firmly crossed, and she gazes at Oh In Bum with cold eyes. On the other hand, Oh In Bum looks bewildered and uncomfortable by what’s going on. Hong Ji Ah tries to persuade him with beer, but Oh In Bum, who usually went with all her plans, unexpectedly backs away from her attempts to seal a particular deal. Viewers are eager to find out what this argument is about.

This scene was filmed in mid-March. Before shooting started, Jung Yong Hwa said with a playful smile, “Thank you for your hard work,” and Jang Nara played along, showing off their chemistry on the drama set. Despite the warm and bright atmosphere off camera, they were able to get into character once filming started and passionately immersed into the moment.

The production team shared, “Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa are always energetic on the drama set. In this scene, Hong Ji Ah, who was opening her heart little by little, will say something cold that completely changes the moment. Please watch the drama to check out what she says.”

Episode 5 of “Sell Your Haunted House” will air on April 28 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

