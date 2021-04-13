Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Share Tense Moment In Front Of Mysterious Staircase In “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” gave one other take a look at Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa in character!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is about an actual property agent and a con artist who crew as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t consider in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a residing.

On April 12, the drama launched new stills of Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum’s partnership. They trade a severe look in entrance of the steps of Daebak Actual Property. She stares coldly on the finish of the steps, and her sharp gaze lands on Oh In Bum who was going up the steps one by one. Hong Ji Ah’s expression is stiff with resolve, whereas Oh In Bum’s pupils are shaking with uneasiness. What’s the secret of the suspicious staircase, and the way will their partnership play out?

Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa filmed this scene the place On In Bum enters Daebak Actual Property for the primary time in mid-February. Jung Yong Hwa was in awe of the environment since he had by no means filmed on this explicit set earlier than, and Jang Nara gave him a pleasant tour of it. She fortunately defined the whole lot whereas he listened in curiosity, and their candy chemistry made the solid and crew burst into laughter.

The drama’s manufacturing crew praised the 2 actors, saying, “Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa are gifted actors who create attention-grabbing scenes with their passionate performing. Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum, who used to have a bickering relationship, will begin to have totally different emotions for one another on this scene. Please watch the published to see how Daebak Actual Property might be unveiled by means of this.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will premiere on April 14 and might be accessible on Viki.

In the meantime, catch Jang Nara in “Oh My Child” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)