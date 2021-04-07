Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa’s Sinister Character Posters Unveiled For “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” has launched official posters for its lead roles, Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t imagine in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a dwelling.

The pair of images emit an ominous vitality and add to the thriller surrounding the 2 lead characters. The smoke spouting out from the figures and shadows scattered throughout the images draw curiosity to what they symbolize.

A more in-depth look reveals the hair sticks in Hong Ji Ah’s hair, an adjunct she solely wears when she performs an exorcism. Paired together with her black and white outfit, it perfects her trendy exorcist look. Oh In Bum can be seen in black and white, with an expression of absolute willpower. The 2 make up an enchanting duo geared up with a singular vitality highly effective and darkish sufficient to tackle all that comes their means.

The temper on set whereas filming the character posters was characterised by the pair’s charisma, drawing awe and applause from these current. Whereas the 2 are identified to be easygoing, they jumped into character as quickly because the cameras began rolling.

The manufacturing staff commented, “Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa are actors with gazes which might be value 1,000,000 {dollars}, every pure as glass and reflective of quite a few tales. Please be looking out for Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa’s passionate performances on ‘Promote Your Haunted Home.’”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will premiere on April 14 and might be accessible on Viki.

Watch Now

Within the meantime, catch Jang Nara in “Oh My Child” right here:

Watch Now

And Jung Yong Hwa in “Heartstrings” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)