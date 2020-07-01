Jang Nara And Go Joon Are Overwhelmed With Conflicting Emotions In “Oh My Child”

tvN’s Wedsnesday-Thursday drama “Oh My Child” launched new stills of Jang Nara and Go Joon!

“Oh My Child” is a couple of lady named Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), a workaholic profession lady who needs to have a child earlier than it’s too late. Simply as she decides to skip over marriage to be able to make her dream of turning into a mom come true, three males come unexpectedly into her life.

Spoiler

In the newly launched stills, Jang Ha Ri is crouched over on the streets bawling her eyes out. Beforehand, Jang Ha Ri obtained surgical procedure for endometriosis (a situation during which tissue usually discovered inside the uterus grows exterior the uterus, doubtlessly growing dangers throughout pregnancies), and though she appeared calm, she ended up sobbing after seeing an image e-book titled, “My Mother.” Viewers have been saddened to see Jang Ha Ri endure when she had tried so exhausting to remain robust regardless of the quite a few struggles she confronted.

The stills additionally painting Han Yi Sang (Go Joon) watching Jang Ha Ri from a distance throughout the road. With a sophisticated expression displaying a mix of a number of totally different feelings, Han Yi Sang’s eyes effectively up with tears. Viewers are anticipating the upcoming finale this week to find what’s going to occur to the couple.

The preview for episode 15 that was proven on the finish of episode 14 additionally teased Han Yi Sang and Jang Ha Ri’s resolution to half methods as Jang Ha Ri shared her resolution to surrender on having a baby. With this, Han Yi Sung puzzled if he was the reason for Jang Ha Ri giving up on her goals.

In distinction to his resolve to remain by Jang Ha Ri’s aspect, Han Yi Sang confessed in a voiceover, “I believed that holding on to you was defending our love, however you have to be blissful and meet a person who may give you every little thing you need.” Together with Han Yi Sang’s narration within the background, Jang Ha Ri was proven furiously knocking on his entrance door, making viewers curious concerning the adjustments of their relationship.

Under is the preview of episode 15:

The manufacturing staff of “Oh My Child” requested viewers to maintain watching till the top to see if the Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang will have the ability to shield their love after overcoming all of their hardships.

The second to final episode of “Oh My Child” will air on July 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

