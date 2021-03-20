Jang Nara And Jung Yong Hwa Are Complete Opposites During Their 1st Encounter In New Drama About Ghosts

KBS 2TV drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal title) offers a preview of its characters by new teasers!

“Daebak Actual Property” is about an actual property agent and a con man who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from properties the place individuals have died. It’s penned by Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Web optimization, and directed by Park Jin Suk, who labored on “College 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” and “The Story of the Bookworm.”

Jang Nara takes the function of Hong Ji Ah, the boss of Daebak Actual Property and an exorcist. Together with her magnificence and brains, she seems to be good on the skin, however she is a hot-tempered one who inherited her exorcism talents from her mom. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa performs Oh In Bum, a quick-witted con man who pretends to be an exorcist, regardless of not believing in ghosts himself.

New stills from the present spotlight the intense distinction between the 2 characters. In the drama, Oh In Bum discovers Hong Ji Ah in a mysterious place, and he rapidly hides behind a pillar. With a lighter in her hand, Hong Ji Ah appears critical, calm, and cool-headed. In earlier photographs, Hong Ji Ah carried out an exorcism in a constructing by lighting incense. In the meantime, as Oh In Bum hides in fright and watches intently, he can’t comprise his astonishment.

Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa filmed this “first sighting” scene in January. Because it was necessary that their expressions have been the other of one another, the 2 actors rehearsed severely whereas trying within the mirror.

The manufacturing staff stated, “Ranging from their first assembly, there was a robust synergy between Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa, as they performed Hong Ji Ah, who confronts ghosts straight on, and Oh In Bum, who doesn’t consider in ghosts.” They added, “Please look ahead to ‘Daebak Actual Property,’ which can function Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa’s superb chemistry.”

The present additionally lately shared a teaser video starring Jang Nara! The video acts as a chilling commercial for the enterprise run by Hong Ji Ah. The charismatic and enigmatic realtor sits in a darkish room with a mysterious aura, and after she locations a decorative pin in her hair, she turns to the digicam. “Do you wish to promote your haunted dwelling for the value it deserves?” she asks.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Daebak Actual Property” will premiere on April 14 following the conclusion of “Hey, Me!”

