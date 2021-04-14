Jang Nara And Jung Yong Hwa Share Thoughts On Marriage + Jang Nara Talks About Stress From Malicious Comments

“Promote Your Haunted Home” co-stars Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa appeared as friends on the April 13 episode of KBS’s “Problematic Little one in Home.”

As quickly as she appeared, the MCs praised Jang Nara for her famously youthful appears to be like. She stated that she had turned 41 (Korean age) this 12 months, making an eight-year age distinction between her and Jung Yong Hwa, who’s 33 (Korean age). Jung Yong Hwa stated, “I’m nonetheless shocked each time I see her on set.”

The MCs then requested her if she had ever gotten stressed due to her fame for trying youthful than her age. She stated, “I get burdened because of malicious feedback. I don’t personally go round saying that I look younger for my age, however at any time when articles come out saying that I look younger, I get malicious feedback saying, ‘Who says you look younger?’ It’s so irritating. It’s not like I’m saying that I look younger myself.”

Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa additionally shared their ideas on marriage. Jung Yong Hwa stated, “I initially needed to get married late, however I modified my thoughts as soon as I considered parent-child sports activities days. I’m actually aggressive, so if I’m older than the opposite dads, I believe that I received’t be capable to get first place.”

Jang Nara stated, “Aside from once I work, I’m actually indecisive. Each time I’m going procuring, I can’t resolve on something. I all the time find yourself not shopping for something. Even once I take into consideration ordering meals, I can’t transcend trying on the decisions.”

She continued, “Sooner or later, I went procuring, and there was a lady who stated, ‘I’ll talk about it with my husband’ earlier than making a closing resolution. I instantly felt envious.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Try a teaser under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)