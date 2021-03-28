Jang Nara And Kang Mal Geum Team Up As An Exorcist Dream Team In Upcoming Drama

KBS’s upcoming drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal title) has launched new stills of Jang Nara and Kang Mal Geum!

“Daebak Actual Property” is a fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who group as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t imagine in ghosts however makes a dwelling by pretending to be an exorcist.

Kang Mal Geum performs Joo Hwa Jung, the workplace supervisor of Daebak Actual Property, who is wise, skilled, and has a powerful resumé. She is Hong Ji Ah’s final supporter and the 2 ladies have labored collectively for 20 years.

In the brand new stills, Jang Nara reveals Hong Ji Ah’s charisma, martial arts expertise, and scorching mood as an exorcist who inherited her powers from her mom. Hong Ji Ah and Joo Hwa Jung are holding interviews to rent a medium, and whereas Hong Ji Ah provides cynical and sharp appears in any respect the candidates offered, Joo Hwa Jung flashes them an expert smile. However because the interviews proceed, each ladies present their disappointment on the crop of candidates offered.

For this scene, which was filmed in February, Jang Nara and Kang Mal Geum confirmed a sister-like bond even off-camera. As quickly as they met on set, they held one another’s fingers and shared blankets to chase away the chilly. Jang Nara complimented her co-star on her highly effective crimson outfit and stated, “You’re the spice in Daebak Actual Property.” Kang Mal Geum additionally shared her reward for Jang Nara’s character as being the actual robust girl of the duo.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “At the same time as they bicker forwards and backwards, viewers will sense a heat between the chilly exorcist Hong Ji Ah (performed by Jang Nara), and the skilled businesswoman Joo Hwa Jung (performed by Kang Mal Geum). Please look ahead to the humane factor the 2 actresses add with their passionate performing in ‘Daebak Actual Property.’”

“Daebak Actual Property” premieres on April 14. Try a teaser right here!

Supply (1)