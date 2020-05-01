Jang Nara And Park Byung Eun Are Best Friends In Upcoming Drama “Oh My Child”

Upcoming tvN drama “Oh My Child” previewed the shut friendship between Jang Nara and Park Byung Eun.

“Oh My Child” tells the story of Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), the deputy division head at a parenting journal and a workaholic who is aware of what she desires: to have a child, even when she has to skip getting married. The story will contain three males belatedly catching her eye simply when she provides up on love, and the fast-paced romance that follows.

Park Byung Eun performs Yoon Jae Younger, a single dad and shut pal of Jang Ha Ri.

In the brand new stills, Jang Nara is extremely mad at Park Byung Eun, grabbing him by the collar of his shirt and pinning him to the wall by his face together with her foot. Park Byung Eun, as if acknowledging his wrongdoing, kneels and lets it occur.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “Due to Jang Nara and Park Byung Eun’s skilled performing and unpredictable chemistry as greatest buddies, everybody was consistently laughing throughout filming. You may sit up for Jang Nara and Park Byung Eun in [‘Oh My Baby’], which can deliver sensible relatability, laughs, and contemporary leisure.”

“Oh My Child” premieres Could 13 and shall be accessible on Viki.

Supply (1)