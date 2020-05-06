Jang Nara Can’t Take Her Eyes Off Jung Gun Joo In “Oh My Child”

Upcoming tvN drama “Oh My Child” has revealed new stills of Jang Nara and Jung Gun Joo.

“Oh My Child” tells the story of Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), the deputy division head at a parenting journal who simply desires to have a child, even when meaning skipping marriage. The story will contain three males who belatedly catch her eye.

Jung Gun Joo performs Choi Kang Eu Ddeum, a brand new rent on the parenting journal.

In the brand new stills, Jang Nara and Jung Gun Joo are trapped in shut quarters as they reorganize a small space for storing, and Jang Nara can’t take her eyes off of Jung Gun Joo, who is difficult at work along with his sleeves rolled up, heightening anticipation for the chemistry of their office relationship.

“Oh My Child” premieres Could 13 at 10:50 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

