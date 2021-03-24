Jang Nara Gets Ready To Fight Ghosts In Upcoming Fantasy Drama

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal title) has launched new stills of Jang Nara in character!

“Daebak Actual Property” is about an actual property agent and a con man who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from properties the place folks have died. It’s penned by Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Web optimization and directed by Park Jin Suk, who labored on “College 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” and “The Story of the Bookworm.”

Jang Nara takes on the function of Hong Ji Ah, the boss of Daebak Actual Property and an exorcist. Along with her magnificence and brains, she seems to be excellent on the skin, however she is a hot-tempered one that inherited her exorcism skills from her mom. Jang Nara will carry out every kind of motion stunts that contain boxing, bodily combating, and wire motion in an effort to battle in opposition to quite a lot of troublesome ghosts.

The newly launched stills present a glimpse of Hong Ji Ah coaching her physique in an effort to bodily struggle in opposition to ghosts. She exhibits agile but intense strikes, and her eyes are eager with willpower and charisma. In one picture, Hong Ji Ah provides her all into boxing however collapses in opposition to the sandbag with harsh respiratory. In one other picture, she swiftly lands on the ground and grips onto her sharp hairpin. As somebody whose interest is boxing and specialty is stabbing, will probably be intriguing to see extra of her combating expertise as she confronts evil spirits.

Jang Nara has already carried out some motion stunts in “The Final Empress” and “I Keep in mind You,” however that is the primary time she’s going to take part in a drama that focuses on motion scenes. After accepting this function, she went to motion faculty straight away and start harsh coaching to raised painting Hong Ji Ah’s cool and smooth combating expertise.

Hong Sang Seok, the martial arts director, who deliberate her motion scenes, commented, “Regardless of the problem of respiratory with a masks on throughout the coaching periods, Jang Nara actively requested questions and practiced the issues she thought she lacked in, and I used to be grateful to her for that. She has a knack for motion scenes, and he or she’s like a hidden treasure within the motion world.”

The drama’s manufacturing staff added, “Regardless of the heavy stress to steer your entire drama, Jang Nara is a gift-like actress who all the time delivers vitality to the set along with her vibrant vitality. She will captivate viewers with highly effective motion stunts that contradict her slim look. Please pay a number of consideration to ‘Daebak Actual Property’ the place Jang Nara’s ardour will stand out.”

“Daebak Actual Property” will premiere on April 14 following the conclusion of “Good day, Me!”

