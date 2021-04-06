Jang Nara Is Unimpressed By CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa In “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” has shared a glimpse of Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa’s first encounter!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is a brand new fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t imagine in ghosts, however makes a dwelling by pretending to be an exorcist.

On April 5, the drama launched new stills of Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum’s first assembly. Oh In Bum, who feared his fraud plan may go down the drain as a consequence of Daebak Actual Property, goes to discover Hong Ji Ah. In the photographs, Hong Ji Ah is wearing informal clothes, which is totally totally different from the extravagant outfits she wears for work. Oh In Bum, who was digging by the trash, spots Hong Ji Ah and approaches her with a mild smile. He fingers her a enterprise card, however her expression stays emotionless.

This scene was filmed in January of this yr. It was the primary time that Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa have been in a position to act collectively, and this half revealed the suspicious and chilling vitality of Daebak Actual Property. Even though this was a troublesome shoot that required creativeness and depth, the 2 actors calmly rehearsed and efficiently filmed the scene.

The producers of “Promote Your Haunted Home” praised Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa for being thoughtful to one another and exhibiting heat on the drama set. They added, “Hong Ji Ah, who’s a really distinctive particular person, and Oh In Bum, who begins to doubt her identification, will come throughout an unbelievable expertise throughout their first encounter. Please sit up for it.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and will probably be out there with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

Watch Jang Nara in her earlier drama “Oh My Child” with subtitles under:

