Jang Nara, Jung Yong Hwa, And Cast Of “Promote Your Haunted Home” Share 3 Interesting Points Of Upcoming Drama

On April 14, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” held a web based press convention with producing director (PD) Park Jin Suk and forged members Jang Nara, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Mal Geum, and Kang Hong Seok.

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is about an actual property agent and a con artist who crew as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t imagine in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a residing.

Works of Director Park Jin Suk embrace “College 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” and “The Story of the Bookworm.”

(*3*)

The press convention highlighted three features to look ahead to within the sequence, beginning with the 2 lead actors making noticeable transformations for his or her roles.

Jang Nara defined, “The feelings that I, Jang Nara, really feel and the feelings that Hong Ji Ah feels are very completely different. I usually can’t open my eyes in a fierce manner. There’s hardly ever a state of affairs for me to glare, so I practiced so much beginning manner again.”

The actress continued that her motion scenes are one thing to look ahead to as properly, remembering to thank the academics of the stunt crew and the director for creating such memorable and interesting scenes.

Director Park chimed in, saying, “She spoke humbly, however as a result of Ji Ah is a personality that releases stress on a punching bag, (Jang Nara) discovered the right way to field and attended the stunt faculty each day.”

Jung Yong Hwa may even be making a giant shift from his normal collection of dashing roles to a con-artist. The function of Oh In Bum is about to be particularly tough as a result of he should act out all of the ghosts he will likely be “possessed by.”

One other level introduced up on the convention was the chemistry between the 2. Each expressed their gratitude for each other, with Jung Yong Hwa stating that it’s good to have somebody to rely upon and Jang Nara appreciating Jung Yong Hwa’s efforts to enliven the temper on set.

Director Park confirmed this by saying, “On set, Jung Yong Hwa resides out his shiny and playful nature. He’s accountable for the seems, the recognition, and the cuteness.”

The lead duo have in frequent the truth that they’re each artists with performing careers. Jung Yong Hwa commented that he all the time thought Jang Nara was a trailblazer as a primary technology “performing idol” and that he needed to affix the venture as quickly as he heard Jang Nara can be the opposite lead.

Director Park added, “Observing Jang Nara on set, I noticed why individuals reward her so.” He defined that she is so good to everybody and made him marvel if there may be anybody else that works as arduous as she does.

The third side touched upon on the press convention was the function of the supporting forged, which options Kang Mal Geum and Kang Hong Seok.

Kang Mal Geum performs Joo Hwa Jung, the workplace supervisor of Daebak Actual Property. She is Hong Ji Ah’s reliable associate that additionally occurs to talk 5 languages fluently and have impeccable type.

She shared her ideas saying, “That is the primary drama I’m collaborating in as a significant function. As for now, I’m going alongside, inserting my full belief within the superb script and director. After I look again sooner or later, I feel this can stay as a distinguished reminiscence.”

Kang Hong Seok, who appeared in “Resort Del Luna” and the musical “Demise Notice,” performs Oh In Bum’s right-hand man and genius hacker Mr. Heo. In line with a confession from Director Park, he was casted based mostly solely on his seems. Director Park defined, “I believed the concept of a well-built man hacking on a pink laptop computer can be entertaining.”

Jung Yong Hwa described the drama as one which provides a contact of horror to what in any other case looks as if a standard story of regular individuals. Look ahead to your self to substantiate if that is true!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will premiere on April 14 and will likely be accessible on Viki. Watch a teaser right here:

Watch Now

Within the meantime, catch Jang Nara in “Oh My Child”:

Watch Now

And Jung Yong Hwa in “Heartstrings” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)