Jang Nara Shares Why She’s Nervous About Upcoming Drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” + Dishes On Working With CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa

Forward of the premiere of her new drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” (beforehand referred to as “Daebak Actual Property”), Jang Nara shared her ideas on her character, how she ready for the function, and extra!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is a brand new KBS fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who group as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t imagine in ghosts, however makes a residing by pretending to be an exorcist.

Recalling the primary time that she learn the script for “Promote Your Haunted Home,” Jang Nara remarked, “The story was new and refreshing, and I discovered that interesting.” She went on to explain Hong Ji Ah as “a personality who’s extraordinarily cool, however who additionally has a secret.”

As for why she determined to tackle the drama for her subsequent mission, the actress revealed that she had all the time wished to play a tough-willed character like Hong Ji Ah. “Taking over this sort of robust, unbiased, and resolute function was each a brand new problem for me and one thing I’ve all the time dreamed of doing,” she defined.

Nevertheless, as a result of the character was so completely different from these she’s performed earlier than, Jang Nara confessed that she struggled a bit with sure points of the function.

“I made an effort to make use of a chilly tone of voice and facial expressions,” stated the actress. “I discovered it arduous to get her sharp, perceptive gaze proper, so I practiced rather a lot.”

She later added, “I feel [Hong Ji Ah] might be the hardest and most strong-willed out of all of the characters I’ve performed up till now. I’m each nervous and looking out ahead to seeing how viewers will react to this new facet of me.”

It wasn’t simply her character’s persona that marked a brand new problem for Jang Nara, nevertheless: as a result of Hong Ji Ah boasts distinctive martial-arts abilities, Jang Nara additionally took motion classes for the function, even studying boxing and parkour as a part of her preparations.

“I did really feel some stress as a result of it’s a job for which motion scenes are essential,” she humbly remarked, “however as a result of the martial arts group ready the whole lot so nicely, I’m managing to drag off the motion scenes with out getting harm.”

Jang Nara additionally praised her co-star Jung Yong Hwa, commenting, “Jung Yong Hwa’s purity of spirit and fervour are extraordinary. He’s an incredible actor who, each time we’ve got a shoot collectively, turns into a optimistic supply of motivation and power.”

Lastly, the actress advised viewers, “I feel that you just’ll be capable to get pleasure from watching ‘Promote Your Haunted Home’ much more in the event you take note of Hong Ji Ah’s feelings, which evolve and alter because the story progresses.”

The producers of “Promote Your Haunted Home” remarked, “Jang Nara is an actress with limitless potential who thinks exterior the field. By way of ‘Promote Your Haunted Home,’ Jang Nara will show a wide selection of charms that she hasn’t proven earlier than, and she or he will even draw viewers in along with her bewitching magnetism. Please stay up for it.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and will likely be out there with subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

