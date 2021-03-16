Jang Nara Transforms Into A Hot-Tempered Exorcist In Upcoming Drama About Ghosts

The upcoming Wednesday-Thursday KBS 2TV drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal translation) launched its first set of stills of Jang Nara!

This system is a Wednesday-Thursday drama about an actual property agent (Jang Nara) and a con man (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa) who workforce as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from properties the place folks have died. It’s penned by Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Search engine optimization, and directed by Park Jin Suk, who labored on “Faculty 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” and “The Story of the Bookworm.”

Jang Nara takes on the function of Hong Ji Ah, the boss of Daebak Actual Property and an exorcist. Along with her magnificence and brains, she seems to be excellent on the skin, however she is a hot-tempered one that inherited her exorcism talents from her mom. Jang Nara, who has already confirmed her performing abilities with quite a few initiatives over time, will as soon as once more impress as she leads the drama along with her detailed performing.

In the brand new set of stills, Hong Ji Ah prepares to hold out an exorcism by lighting incense. In sharp distinction to her pale face, she wears a monotone black swimsuit with a binyeo (Korean conventional decorative hairpin) in her hair bun. The addition of the smoke from the incense completes the right exorcism setup. As Hong Ji Ah releases a darkish aura along with her chilly expression within the uninhabited blue-lit room, viewers are curious to study extra about her character and her background as she encounters varied ghosts.

After wrapping up her first filming, Jang Nara shared, “I met ‘Daebak Actual Property’ once I was feeling keen to indicate a brand new aspect of me, so I selected it as quickly as I noticed it.” She continued, “I believe a brand new problem at all times comes with each burden and pleasure on the similar time. It’s a function that takes up plenty of power, however I’m filming enjoyably day by day because of the consideration and assist from the opposite actors and employees. I’m counting the times till I can greet everybody as Hong Ji Ah.”

The manufacturing workforce shared that they felt deeply reassured when Jang Nara was forged for the function of Hong Ji Ah, who has each a pure soul and robust character. They elaborated, “With meticulousness that dives deep inside Hong Ji Ah and focus that enables her to meld with the story, Jang Nara is making an exorcist character of her personal. Please present a lot of curiosity for ‘Daebak Actual Property,’ by which Jang Nara’s passionate performing will shine.”

“Daebak Actual Property” will premiere on April 14 following the conclusion of “Whats up, Me!”

