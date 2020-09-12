Jang Nara’s Brother Jang Sung Won To Be Married Next Month

Actor Jang Sung Won is tying the knot subsequent month!

On September 12, actor Joo Ho Sung—the daddy of siblings Jang Nara and Jang Sung Won—introduced on Fb that his son was making ready for a marriage in October.

Joo Ho Sung wrote, “Lastly, our household has wedding ceremony information to share. My son had his wedding ceremony shoot right this moment. And his wedding ceremony will probably be on October 31.”

He went on to say his hopes that Jang Nara would observe in her older brother’s footsteps, writing, “Simply as we had been getting frightened that he was getting previous, our household has ended up rising like this, and my pleasure is boundless… and I’m hoping that it will encourage my daughter to additionally consider getting married… I’m stuffed with anticipation.”

Joo Ho Sung additionally shared that with a purpose to forestall the unfold of COVID-19, the couple can be rigorously adhering to security rules and holding a small wedding ceremony with solely shut family and friends. He added that if the pandemic worsened, they might contemplate the opportunity of holding a marriage with no friends and streaming the ceremony on YouTube.

The actor continued, “I used to be so grateful to my endlessly fairly daughter-in-law for selecting my son that I stayed by their aspect to assist them all through the marriage shoot. Now, as I pray for the pandemic to finish, I’d wish to boast to the entire world that my household is gaining a brand new member. Please give us your blessings.”

Jang Sung Won debuted as an actor in 1995 and has since gone on to look in a wide range of dramas, together with tvN’s “The Topped Clown.” He most lately appeared within the KBS romantic comedy “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” alongside Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min.

Congratulations to the pleased couple and their households!

Watch Jang Sung Won in “To All The Guys Who Cherished Me” with English subtitles under:

