Jang Nara’s Happiness Crumbles Apart As She Stands At A Crossroads In “Oh My Child”

Jang Nara must make a very powerful choice of her life within the upcoming episode of “Oh My Child.”

The tvN drama is a couple of girl named Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), a workaholic profession girl who desires to have a child earlier than it’s too late. Simply as she decides to skip over marriage in an effort to make her dream of turning into a mom come true, three males come unexpectedly into her life.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Jang Ha Ri vowed to stay together with her boyfriend Han Yi Sang (Go Joon) for higher or worse, regardless of his problem with infertility. He even proposed to her, and he or she lastly thought she was getting her fortunately ever after. Nevertheless, issues will take a drastic flip within the subsequent episode.

On June 25, “Oh My Child” unveiled stills of Jang Ha Ri on the hospital with Han Yi Sang and her mom Lee Okay Ran (Lee Hye Okay). Her regular vivid smile is nowhere to be discovered, and her crest-fallen expression is heavy with disappointment. It appears that she is going to now need to decide about her surgical procedure which will probably make her infertile as properly.

“Oh My Child” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the most recent episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)